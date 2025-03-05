GRACELESS mit neuer LP
05.03.2025 | 19:53
Aus den Niederlanden kommt neuer Death/Doom Metal von GRACELESS. Das Quartett um Frontmann Remco Kreft bringt, via Listenable Records, ihr viertes Studeioalbum "Icons Of Ruins" heraus. Das Releasedatum ist für den 30.05.2025 angesetzt.
"Icons Of Ruins"
01-God Shines in Absence
02-Sanctified Slaughter
03-Lash Me to My Painful Death
04-Night of the Slain
05-Hardening of the Heart
06-Ungodliness
07-Rise of the Blackest Sun
08-A King in the Filth
09-Beneath Starless Skies
10-Resurrection of the Graveless
- Quelle:
- GRACELESS Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- graceless icons of ruins
