GRACELESS mit neuer LP

Aus den Niederlanden kommt neuer Death/Doom Metal von GRACELESS. Das Quartett um Frontmann Remco Kreft bringt, via Listenable Records, ihr viertes Studeioalbum "Icons Of Ruins" heraus. Das Releasedatum ist für den 30.05.2025 angesetzt.

"Icons Of Ruins"

01-God Shines in Absence

02-Sanctified Slaughter

03-Lash Me to My Painful Death

04-Night of the Slain

05-Hardening of the Heart

06-Ungodliness

07-Rise of the Blackest Sun

08-A King in the Filth

09-Beneath Starless Skies

10-Resurrection of the Graveless



