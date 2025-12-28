GLUTTONY kündigt neues Album an
Die Death-Metal-Walze GLUTTONY hat für den 13.03.2026, das vierte Studioalbum "Eulogy To Blasphemy" angekündigt. Die Scheibe kommt aus dem Herzen Schwedens via F.D.A. Records ans Tageslicht und präsentiert sich vorab mit 'Hung from Entrails'.
"Eulogy To Blasphemy" Trackliste:
01. Intro
02. All These Trees Are Gallows
03. Hung From Entrails
04. Excoriation Thrall
05. Eulogy To Blasphemy
06. Awoken In Autopsy
07. A Face Devoured By Rats
08. Corpses Eating Corpses
09. Threshold To Nonexistance
10. A Haunting Wordless Choir
11. Immured By Rotting Corpses
Gluttony (Swe) - Hung From Entrails (Official Lyric Video 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq_QwF3q85M
- Quelle:
- GLUTTONY Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- gluttony eulogy to blasphemy hung from entrails
