GLUTTONY kündigt neues Album an

Die Death-Metal-Walze GLUTTONY hat für den 13.03.2026, das vierte Studioalbum "Eulogy To Blasphemy" angekündigt. Die Scheibe kommt aus dem Herzen Schwedens via F.D.A. Records ans Tageslicht und präsentiert sich vorab mit 'Hung from Entrails'.







"Eulogy To Blasphemy" Trackliste:





01. Intro

02. All These Trees Are Gallows

03. Hung From Entrails

04. Excoriation Thrall

05. Eulogy To Blasphemy

06. Awoken In Autopsy

07. A Face Devoured By Rats

08. Corpses Eating Corpses

09. Threshold To Nonexistance

10. A Haunting Wordless Choir

11. Immured By Rotting Corpses







Gluttony (Swe) - Hung From Entrails (Official Lyric Video 2025)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq_QwF3q85M

Quelle: GLUTTONY Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: gluttony eulogy to blasphemy hung from entrails