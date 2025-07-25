FRANK ZAPPA: 50 Jahre

FRANK ZAPPAs Album "One Size Fits All", aus dem Jahr 1975, wird zum 50-jährigen Jubiläum neu remastered und in verschiedenen Editionen neu aufgelegt. Es erscheint am 26. September 2025 via Zappa Records / Universal Music.



Es gibt unter anderem eine Super-Deluxe-Edition-Box, 1LP- und 2LP-Pressungen auf schwarzem und farbigen Vinyl. Die Fünf-Disc-Super-Deluxe-Edition mit 58 Songs enthält vier CDs und eine Blu-Ray-Audio-Disc mit Outtakes, Alternative Edits, 2024 Mixe und unbearbeitete Bonus-Masteraufnahmen aus dem Archiv, sowie eine bisher unveröffentlichte komplette Show, aufgenommen in Rotterdam und Amsterdam. Die Blu-Ray bietet neue Surround-Sound- und Dolby-Atmos-Mixe des Kernalbums, sowie zwei Bonus-Surrond-Tracks aus dem Archiv.



"One Size Fits All" (50th Anniversary)" Trackliste, 4CD + 1 Blu-Ray-Audio-Disc:



CD 1: One Size Fits All  The Original Album  2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks



The Original Album:

01. Inca Roads

02. Can't Afford No Shoes

03. Sofa No. 1

04. Po-Jama People

05. Florentine Pogen

06. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

07. San Ber'dino

08. Andy

09. Sofa No. 2



Album Session Bonus Tracks:

10. Inca Roads  Rough Mix

11. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes  "Token" Outtake

12. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes  Basic Tracks, Take 5

13. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes  Instrumental Mix, Master Take

14. Can't Afford No Shoes  Rough Mix

15. Sofa No. 1  Basic Tracks, Take 6

16. Sofa No. 1  Master Take, Early Mix



CD 2: Album Session Bonus Tracks (Continued):

01. Po-Jama People  Old Mix

02. Florentine Pogen  Rough Mix

03. Florentine Pogen  Alternate Solo

04. Evelyn, A Modified Dog  Session Outtakes

05. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch  In Rehearsal

06. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch  Basic Tracks, Take 1

07. San Ber'dino  Rough Mix I

08. San Ber'dino  Rough Mix II

09. San Ber'dino  Rough Mix III

10. Something/Anything  Rough Mix

11. Andy  Rough Mix

12. Sofa No. 2  Rough Mix



CD 3: Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974:

01. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)

02. Stink-Foot

03. Inca Roads

04. Approximate

05. Cosmik Debris

06. Florentine Pogen

07. Montana

08. RDNZL



CD 4: Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Live Tracks

01. Dupree's Paradise Intro

02. Blind Mice Blues

03. Dupree's Paradise  Part 1

04. Dupree's Paradise  Part 2

05. Pygmy Twylyte

06. Room Service

07. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)

Bonus Live Tracks

08. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes  Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974

09. Po-Jama People  Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974



Blu-Ray Audio:

One Size Fits All  The Album + Bonus Audio + Bonus Video

(24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo)



One Size Fits All  The Album:

01. Inca Roads

02. Can't Afford No Shoes

03. Sofa No. 1

04. Po-Jama People

05. Florentine Pogen

06. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

07. San Ber'dino

08. Andy

09. Sofa No. 2

Bonus Audio:

1. Sofa No. 1  1975 Quad Mix

2. San Ber'dino  1993 6-Channel Mix

Bonus Video (Pillar-box format)

3. Inca Roads: Video  "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974

4. Florentine Pogen: Video  "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974



2LP Black Glitter Vinyl Edition

LP1

Side 1

1. Inca Roads

2. Can't Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People



Side 2

1. Florentine Pogen

2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

3. San Ber'dino

4. Andy

5. Sofa No. 2



LP2

Side 1

1. Inca Roads  Rough Mix

2. Can't Afford No Shoes  Rough Mix

3. Sofa No. 1  Basic Tracks, Take 6

4. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch  Basic Tracks, Take 1



Side 2

1. Po-Jama People  Old Mix

2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog  Session Outtake

3. Something/Anything  Rough Mix

4. Sofa No. 2  Rough Mix



1LP BLUE GALAXY VINYL EDITION

Side 1

1. Inca Roads

2. Can't Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People



Side 2

1. Florentine Pogen

2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

3. San Ber'dino

4. Andy

5. Sofa No. 2

