FRANK ZAPPA: 50 Jahre "One Size Fits All"
FRANK ZAPPAs Album "One Size Fits All", aus dem Jahr 1975, wird zum 50-jährigen Jubiläum neu remastered und in verschiedenen Editionen neu aufgelegt. Es erscheint am 26. September 2025 via Zappa Records / Universal Music.
Es gibt unter anderem eine Super-Deluxe-Edition-Box, 1LP- und 2LP-Pressungen auf schwarzem und farbigen Vinyl. Die Fünf-Disc-Super-Deluxe-Edition mit 58 Songs enthält vier CDs und eine Blu-Ray-Audio-Disc mit Outtakes, Alternative Edits, 2024 Mixe und unbearbeitete Bonus-Masteraufnahmen aus dem Archiv, sowie eine bisher unveröffentlichte komplette Show, aufgenommen in Rotterdam und Amsterdam. Die Blu-Ray bietet neue Surround-Sound- und Dolby-Atmos-Mixe des Kernalbums, sowie zwei Bonus-Surrond-Tracks aus dem Archiv.
"One Size Fits All" (50th Anniversary)" Trackliste, 4CD + 1 Blu-Ray-Audio-Disc:
CD 1: One Size Fits All The Original Album 2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks
The Original Album:
01. Inca Roads
02. Can't Afford No Shoes
03. Sofa No. 1
04. Po-Jama People
05. Florentine Pogen
06. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
07. San Ber'dino
08. Andy
09. Sofa No. 2
Album Session Bonus Tracks:
10. Inca Roads Rough Mix
11. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes "Token" Outtake
12. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes Basic Tracks, Take 5
13. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes Instrumental Mix, Master Take
14. Can't Afford No Shoes Rough Mix
15. Sofa No. 1 Basic Tracks, Take 6
16. Sofa No. 1 Master Take, Early Mix
CD 2: Album Session Bonus Tracks (Continued):
01. Po-Jama People Old Mix
02. Florentine Pogen Rough Mix
03. Florentine Pogen Alternate Solo
04. Evelyn, A Modified Dog Session Outtakes
05. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch In Rehearsal
06. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch Basic Tracks, Take 1
07. San Ber'dino Rough Mix I
08. San Ber'dino Rough Mix II
09. San Ber'dino Rough Mix III
10. Something/Anything Rough Mix
11. Andy Rough Mix
12. Sofa No. 2 Rough Mix
CD 3: Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974:
01. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)
02. Stink-Foot
03. Inca Roads
04. Approximate
05. Cosmik Debris
06. Florentine Pogen
07. Montana
08. RDNZL
CD 4: Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Live Tracks
01. Dupree's Paradise Intro
02. Blind Mice Blues
03. Dupree's Paradise Part 1
04. Dupree's Paradise Part 2
05. Pygmy Twylyte
06. Room Service
07. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)
Bonus Live Tracks
08. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974
09. Po-Jama People Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974
Blu-Ray Audio:
One Size Fits All The Album + Bonus Audio + Bonus Video
(24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo)
One Size Fits All The Album:
01. Inca Roads
02. Can't Afford No Shoes
03. Sofa No. 1
04. Po-Jama People
05. Florentine Pogen
06. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
07. San Ber'dino
08. Andy
09. Sofa No. 2
Bonus Audio:
1. Sofa No. 1 1975 Quad Mix
2. San Ber'dino 1993 6-Channel Mix
Bonus Video (Pillar-box format)
3. Inca Roads: Video "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974
4. Florentine Pogen: Video "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974
2LP Black Glitter Vinyl Edition
LP1
Side 1
1. Inca Roads
2. Can't Afford No Shoes
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
Side 2
1. Florentine Pogen
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
3. San Ber'dino
4. Andy
5. Sofa No. 2
LP2
Side 1
1. Inca Roads Rough Mix
2. Can't Afford No Shoes Rough Mix
3. Sofa No. 1 Basic Tracks, Take 6
4. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch Basic Tracks, Take 1
Side 2
1. Po-Jama People Old Mix
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog Session Outtake
3. Something/Anything Rough Mix
4. Sofa No. 2 Rough Mix
1LP BLUE GALAXY VINYL EDITION
Side 1
1. Inca Roads
2. Can't Afford No Shoes
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
Side 2
1. Florentine Pogen
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
3. San Ber'dino
4. Andy
5. Sofa No. 2
