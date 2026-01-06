FINAL GASP kündigt neues Album an
Kommentieren
06.01.2026 | 18:22
Die Gothic Metal/Deathrock-Band FINAL GASP hat für den 27.02.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "New Day Symptoms" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die neue Scheibe via Relapse Records und kann auf Bandcamp bereits vorbestellt werden.
"New Day Symptoms" Trackliste:
Die Gothic Metal/Deathrock-Band FINAL GASP hat für den 27.02.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "New Day Symptoms" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die neue Scheibe via Relapse Records und kann auf Bandcamp bereits vorbestellt werden.
"New Day Symptoms" Trackliste:
01. Eternal Silence
02. Look Away
03. The Apparition
04. Gifted Shame
05. No Hand To Lead
06. Prediction
07. Burials Of Birth
08. Fractures
09. New Day Symptoms
10. Pale Sun
- Quelle:
- FINAL GASP Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- final gasp new day symptoms
0 Kommentare