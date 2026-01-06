FINAL GASP kündigt neues Album an

Die Gothic Metal/Deathrock-Band FINAL GASP hat für den 27.02.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "New Day Symptoms" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die neue Scheibe via Relapse Records und kann auf Bandcamp bereits vorbestellt werden.







"New Day Symptoms" Trackliste:





01. Eternal Silence

02. Look Away

03. The Apparition

04. Gifted Shame

05. No Hand To Lead

06. Prediction

07. Burials Of Birth

08. Fractures

09. New Day Symptoms

10. Pale Sun