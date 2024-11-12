FEUERSCHWANZ + LORD OF THE LOST = Lords Of Fyre

Heute veröffentlichen FEUERSCHWANZ & LORD OF THE LOST ihre gemeinsame Single 'Lords Of Fyre'. Beide Bands gehen ja Ende nächsten Jahres auf gemeinsame Co-Headline Tour durch Deutschland.



LORDS OF FYRE Tour 2025

FEUERSCHWANZ & LORD OF THE LOST & THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON



02.10.25 DE  Berlin / Columbiahalle

03.10.25 DE  Leipzig / Haus Auensee

04.10.25 DE  Offenbach / Stadthalle

10.10.25 DE  Hannover / Swiss Life Hall

11.10.25 DE  Fürth / Stadthalle

17.10.25 DE  München / Zenith

18.10.25 DE  Düsseldorf / Mitsubishi Halle



Lords Of Fyre







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJnlT_7YWmg



