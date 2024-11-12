FEUERSCHWANZ + LORD OF THE LOST = Lords Of Fyre
Heute veröffentlichen FEUERSCHWANZ & LORD OF THE LOST ihre gemeinsame Single 'Lords Of Fyre'. Beide Bands gehen ja Ende nächsten Jahres auf gemeinsame Co-Headline Tour durch Deutschland.
LORDS OF FYRE Tour 2025
FEUERSCHWANZ & LORD OF THE LOST & THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
02.10.25 DE Berlin / Columbiahalle
03.10.25 DE Leipzig / Haus Auensee
04.10.25 DE Offenbach / Stadthalle
10.10.25 DE Hannover / Swiss Life Hall
11.10.25 DE Fürth / Stadthalle
17.10.25 DE München / Zenith
18.10.25 DE Düsseldorf / Mitsubishi Halle
Lords Of Fyre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJnlT_7YWmg
