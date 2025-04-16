FALLUJAH im Steinlabyrinth

Am 13. Juni 2025 erscheint via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Xenotaph" von FALLUJAH. Mit 'Labyrinth Of Stone' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJoMprAuRX0

