FALLUJAH im Steinlabyrinth
16.04.2025 | 22:24
Am 13. Juni 2025 erscheint via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Xenotaph" von FALLUJAH. Mit 'Labyrinth Of Stone' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung.
Labyrinth Of Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJoMprAuRX0
- Nuclear Blast
- Hannelore Hämmer
- fallujah xenotaph labyrinth of stone
