CRYPTOPSY kündigt neues Album

Das neunte Album der kanadischen Death-Metal-Urgesteine CRYPTOPSY wird am 20.06.2025 via Season Of Mist veröffentlicht und den Namen "An Insatiable Violence" tragen.

Der Song 'Until There's Nothing Left' wurde just veröffentlicht:

'Until There's Nothing Left'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYjdfXLFHqA

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. The Nimis Adoration



2. Until There's Nothing Left



3. Dead Eyes Replete



4. Fools Last Acclaim



5. The Art Of Emptiness



6. Our Great Deception



7. Embrace The Nihility



8. Malicious Needs

Das Artwork hat der frühere, mittlerweile verstorbene Frontmann Martin Lacroix erstellt. Eine weitere wichtige Person wird ebenfalls gefeatured werden, Mike DiSalvo wird im Track 'Embrace The Nihility' einen Gastbeitrag zum Besten geben.

Quelle: Bandcamp Redakteur: Jakob Ehmke Tags: cryptopsy neue album 2025 until theres nothing left an insatiable violence