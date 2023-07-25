Ein weiteres Playthrough von VVON DOGMA I
25.07.2023 | 22:29
Nach dem Original legt die Avantgarde Metal-Band VVON DOGMA I aus Kanada ein Drum-Playthrough zu 'The Void' vom aktuellen Album "The Kvlt of Glitch" nach.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- vvon dogma i the kvlt of glitch the void playthrough
