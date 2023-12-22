ETERNAL SILENCE: Playthrough zur neuen Single
Kommentieren
22.12.2023 | 17:58
Pünktlich zum heutigen Erscheinungstermin der 5-Track-EP "3" zeigt uns ETERNAL SILENCE ein Playthrough-Video zu 'Antithesys'.
Pünktlich zum heutigen Erscheinungstermin der 5-Track-EP "3" zeigt uns ETERNAL SILENCE ein Playthrough-Video zu 'Antithesys'.
Antithesys (Playthrough Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhRrbodN4gk
- Quelle:
- Rockshots Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- eternal silence 3 ep antithesys playthrough video
0 Kommentare