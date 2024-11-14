ERIC BASS: Debütalbum

Der Musiker und Produzent ERIC BASS, der auch bei SHINEDOWN am Bass steht, wird im kommenden Jahr ein Soloalbum veröffentlichen. Das Debütwerk "I Had A Name" wird am 28.02.2025 erscheinen.

Aus dem Album ist auch schon die erste Single 'Mind Control' auf den Markt gekommen. Bis zum Erscheinen des Erstlingswerkes sollen weitere Songs veröffentlicht werden.



Dazu sagt der Künstler: "'Mind Control' is part of a larger story than Im telling on this record and in the graphic novel that goes along with it. Were following this character Devaren as hes talking about his disdain for the population and how he cant stand them, but at the end of the song he has this reflective moment where he actually regrets everything hes been doing. The interesting thing about the characters in this story is that they represent a different part of my neurodivergence and mental health journey. In Mind Control Devaren represents the depression that has crept into my life over the years that I didnt see coming. I just had to personify that in a character so in Mind Control it has taken over, but ultimately in our story it will be defeated."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. A World Unseen

2. The New Gods Of War

3. Azalia

4. We Cant Go Home

5. Goodnight Goodnight

6. Mind Control

7. New Graves

8. All Good Children - Our Guts

9. Modenhardt

10. Dead Inside

11. The Churches Of The Dead

12. Wanna Go To Hell



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.