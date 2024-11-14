ERIC BASS: Debütalbum "I Had A Name" angekündigt
Der Musiker und Produzent ERIC BASS, der auch bei SHINEDOWN am Bass steht, wird im kommenden Jahr ein Soloalbum veröffentlichen. Das Debütwerk "I Had A Name" wird am 28.02.2025 erscheinen.
Aus dem Album ist auch schon die erste Single 'Mind Control' auf den Markt gekommen. Bis zum Erscheinen des Erstlingswerkes sollen weitere Songs veröffentlicht werden.
Dazu sagt der Künstler: "'Mind Control' is part of a larger story than Im telling on this record and in the graphic novel that goes along with it. Were following this character Devaren as hes talking about his disdain for the population and how he cant stand them, but at the end of the song he has this reflective moment where he actually regrets everything hes been doing. The interesting thing about the characters in this story is that they represent a different part of my neurodivergence and mental health journey. In Mind Control Devaren represents the depression that has crept into my life over the years that I didnt see coming. I just had to personify that in a character so in Mind Control it has taken over, but ultimately in our story it will be defeated."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. A World Unseen
2. The New Gods Of War
3. Azalia
4. We Cant Go Home
5. Goodnight Goodnight
6. Mind Control
7. New Graves
8. All Good Children - Our Guts
9. Modenhardt
10. Dead Inside
11. The Churches Of The Dead
12. Wanna Go To Hell
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
