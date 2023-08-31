EPICA hinter der Matrix

Am 6. Oktober 2023 erscheint EPICAs neue digitale EP "Live At The AFAS Live" und heute gibt es mit 'Beyond The Matrix (Live At The AFAS Live)' ein weiteres Video, das am 27. Januar 2023 beim "AFAS Live" in Amsterdam aufgenommen wurde.



Beyond The Matrix (Live At The AFAS Live)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA3P5vXDVaU

