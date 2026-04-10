ENTER SHIKARI: Neues Album

Die Post-Hardcore-Band ENTER SHIKARI hat heute ohne große Vorankündigung ein neues Album mit dem Namen "Lose Your Self" veröffentlicht. Punkt Mitternacht ging es am 10.04.2026 an den Start und enthält 12 Songs.



Sänger Rou kommentiert: "Were delighted to present "Lose Your Self", and give people the chance to hear a Shikari record like never before  as a cohesive whole. We want people to go on a proper journey with this album, and see where it takes them. No lead up, no singles, and no explanation. Forcing the listener to actually listen, without being drip-fed ideas out of context, or spoon-fed explanations. We simply present it all, for the listener to immerse themself in.



Releasing in this way was also a decision to not be distracted by chart races, or accolades and things. We got the No.1 album on our last record. This is simply about the music being presented in a natural way.



Despite turning out to be one of our darkest and heaviest albums to date, it also preaches hope and offers answers. Shikari will always offer hope, because without hope there is no action. Well just always offer it with a dose of realism."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. LOSE YOUR SELF

2. Find Out The Hard Way...

3. Dead In The Water

4. demons

5. The Flick Of A Switch I.

6. i can't keep my hands clean

7. it's OK

8. The Flick Of A Switch II.

9. Shipwrecked!

10. Spaceship Earth (I. Avec Abandon)

11. Spaceship Earth (II. Angoscioso)

12. Spaceship Earth (III. Maestoso)



Um das Überraschungsalbum zu feiern, wird es einige intime Releaseshows geben:

23. April in Liverpool (The Cavern)

24. April in Kingston (The Fighting Cocks)

25. April in London (Signature Brew).



Ihre Europatour startet dann im November. Mit dabei sind HOLDING ABSENCE und THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS.



Das sind die Termine:

03.11.26 Hamburg - Sporthalle

04.11.26 München - Zenith

05.11.26 Lepzig - Haus Auensee

06.1126 Düsseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

07.11.26 Berlin - Columbiahalle

10.11.26 Brüssel - Forest National

11.11.26 Tilburg - 013 Poppodium



Die Tickets sind bereits im Vorverkauf erhältlich.

Quelle: Head Of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: enter shikari neues album ueberraschungsalbum lose your self releaseshow eupropatour 2026 tour 2026 holding absence the callous daoboys