Dritte Singleauskopplung von THE SPIRIT
Kommentieren
10.10.2024 | 17:18
Die Veröffentlichung des vierten Albums "Songs Against Humanity" der Black Deather THE SPIRT via AOP Records rückt näher, am 25. Oktober ist es endlich soweit. Heute wurde mit 'Against Humanity' ein weiterer dritter Vorab-Track vorgestellt.
Against Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSD9pNuZWy8
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- the spirit against humanity songs against humanity aop records
0 Kommentare