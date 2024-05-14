Die Ratten von ORANGE GOBLIN
14.05.2024 | 09:56
Bevor "Science Not Fiction" am 19. Juli erscheint, haben die Mannen von ORANGE GOBLIN mit 'Cemetary Rats' einen brandneuen Song am Start.
Die Platte erscheint über Peaceville Records und hat folgende Tracks im Repertoire:
01. The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine
02. (Not) Rocket Science
03. Ascend The Negative
04. False Hope Diet
05. Cemetary Rats
06. The Fury Of A Patient Man
07. Gemini (Twins Of Evil)
08. The Justice Knife
09. End Of Transmission
