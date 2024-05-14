Die Ratten von ORANGE GOBLIN

Bevor "Science Not Fiction" am 19. Juli erscheint, haben die Mannen von ORANGE GOBLIN mit 'Cemetary Rats' einen brandneuen Song am Start.

Die Platte erscheint über Peaceville Records und hat folgende Tracks im Repertoire:

01. The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine

02. (Not) Rocket Science

03. Ascend The Negative

04. False Hope Diet

05. Cemetary Rats

06. The Fury Of A Patient Man

07. Gemini (Twins Of Evil)

08. The Justice Knife

09. End Of Transmission