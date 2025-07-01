DYING AWKWARD ANGEL: Album im August
01.07.2025 | 22:38
Die Death-Metal-Formation DYING AWKWARD ANGEL aus Italien kündigt für den 22. August ihr neues Album "The Missing Frame" an. Ein Audioclip der digitalen Single '9.99' ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAiEvJ3rpvE
