DUST BOLT wieder am Start

Neuer Song, neues Album! Mit 'I Witness' koppeln die Thrasher von DUST BOLT einen ersten Vorgeschmack aus ihrer kommenden Scheibe aus.

"Sound & Fury" erscheint am 23. Februar 2024 über AFM Records und hat folgende Songs am Start:

01 - Leave Nothing Behind

02 - I Witness

03 - I Am The One

04 - New Flame

05 - Burning Pieces

06 - Sound And Fury

07 - Love & Reality

08 - Bluedeep

09 - Disco Nnection

10 - You Make Me Feel (Nothing)

11 - Feel the Storm

12 - Little Stone