DUST BOLT wieder am Start

28.07.2023 | 16:49
Neuer Song, neues Album! Mit 'I Witness' koppeln die Thrasher von DUST BOLT einen ersten Vorgeschmack aus ihrer kommenden Scheibe aus.
"Sound & Fury" erscheint am 23. Februar 2024 über AFM Records und hat folgende Songs am Start:
01 - Leave Nothing Behind
02 - I Witness
03 - I Am The One
04 - New Flame
05 - Burning Pieces
06 - Sound And Fury
07 - Love & Reality
08 - Bluedeep
09 - Disco Nnection
10 - You Make Me Feel (Nothing)
11 - Feel the Storm
12 - Little Stone
