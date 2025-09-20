DREAM THEATER mit neuem Live-Release

im Rahmen ihrer Jubiläums-Tour zum 40-jährigen Bestehen hat DREAM THEATER die Show am 23.11.2024 in Paris mitgeschnitten, nun kommt ein Jahr später die volle Live-Bedienung in die Läden: "Quarantième - Live a Paris" wird am 28.11.2025 in verschiedenen Formaten veröffentlicht: Limited Deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, mit 68 Seiten Fotos und Artwork, sowie einer zusätzlichen Blu-ray mit Bonus-Material. Außerdem als Special Edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, Limited Deluxe 180g 4LP boxset & digital. Die Blu-ray beinhaltet die komplette Show in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio.

Einen ersten visuellen Vorgeschmack gibt es mit dem Doppel 'Overture 1928'/'Strange Déjà Vu'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4En-2FfOgA

Tracklisting:

CD1:



Metropolis Pt. 1

Overture 1928

Strange Déjà Vu

The Mirror

Panic Attack

Barstool Warrior

Hollow Years

Constant Motion

As I Am



CD2:



Orchestral Overture

Night Terror

Under A Glass Moon

This Is The Life

Vacant

Stream of Consciousness

Octavarium



CD3:



Home

The Spirit Carries On

Pull Me Under





Blu-ray 1:

1. Metropolis Pt. 1

2. Overture 1928

3. Strange Déjà Vu

4. The Mirror

5. Panic Attack

6. Barstool Warrior

7. Hollow Years

8. Constant Motion

9. As I Am



Blu-ray 2:

1. Orchestral Overture

2. Night Terror

3. Under A Glass Moon

4. This Is The Life

5. Vacant

6. Stream of Consciousness

7. Octavarium

8. Home

9. The Spirit Carries On

10. Pull Me Under

HIER geht es zur Vorbestellung.

Quelle: Oktober Promotion Redakteur: Jakob Ehmke Tags: dream theater live album 2025 quarantieme live a paris