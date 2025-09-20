DREAM THEATER mit neuem Live-Release "Quarantième - Live a Paris"!
Kommentieren
im Rahmen ihrer Jubiläums-Tour zum 40-jährigen Bestehen hat DREAM THEATER die Show am 23.11.2024 in Paris mitgeschnitten, nun kommt ein Jahr später die volle Live-Bedienung in die Läden: "Quarantième - Live a Paris" wird am 28.11.2025 in verschiedenen Formaten veröffentlicht: Limited Deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, mit 68 Seiten Fotos und Artwork, sowie einer zusätzlichen Blu-ray mit Bonus-Material. Außerdem als Special Edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, Limited Deluxe 180g 4LP boxset & digital. Die Blu-ray beinhaltet die komplette Show in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio.
Einen ersten visuellen Vorgeschmack gibt es mit dem Doppel 'Overture 1928'/'Strange Déjà Vu'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4En-2FfOgA
Tracklisting:
CD1:
Metropolis Pt. 1
Overture 1928
Strange Déjà Vu
The Mirror
Panic Attack
Barstool Warrior
Hollow Years
Constant Motion
As I Am
CD2:
Orchestral Overture
Night Terror
Under A Glass Moon
This Is The Life
Vacant
Stream of Consciousness
Octavarium
CD3:
Home
The Spirit Carries On
Pull Me Under
Blu-ray 1:
1. Metropolis Pt. 1
2. Overture 1928
3. Strange Déjà Vu
4. The Mirror
5. Panic Attack
6. Barstool Warrior
7. Hollow Years
8. Constant Motion
9. As I Am
Blu-ray 2:
1. Orchestral Overture
2. Night Terror
3. Under A Glass Moon
4. This Is The Life
5. Vacant
6. Stream of Consciousness
7. Octavarium
8. Home
9. The Spirit Carries On
10. Pull Me Under
HIER geht es zur Vorbestellung.
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- dream theater live album 2025 quarantieme live a paris
0 Kommentare