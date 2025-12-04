DISCOVERY THROUGH TORMENT: EP im Stream
04.12.2025 | 22:25
Die EP "Telesynthetic Rebirth" der kanadischen Death-Core-Band DISCOVERY THROUGH TORMENT kommt am morgigen 5. Dezember heraus und kann schon jetzt im Stream probegehört werden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHjVqKV4WXQ
