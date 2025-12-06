CRYSTAL LAKE mit neuem Song
Mit "The Weight Of Sound" steht das neue Album, der japanischen Metalcore-Formation CRYSTAL LAKE, bereits in den Startlöchern und wird am 26.01.2025 via Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten, kommt nun mit 'Neversleep, feat. Myke Terry' eine weitere Auskopplung des neuen Werkes.
"The Weight Of Sound" Trackliste:
01-Everblack, feat. David Simonich
02-BlüdGod, feat. Taylor Barber
03-Neversleep, feat. Myke Terry
04-King Down
05-The Undertow, feat. Karl Schubach
06-The Weight Of Sound
07-Crossing Nails
08-Dystopia. feat. Jesse Leach
09-Sinner
10-Don't Breathe
11-Coma Wave
CRYSTAL LAKE Neversleep (feat. Myke Terry) (VISUALIZER)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaQaRvKBcNs
