CRYSTAL LAKE mit neuem Song

Mit "The Weight Of Sound" steht das neue Album, der japanischen Metalcore-Formation CRYSTAL LAKE, bereits in den Startlöchern und wird am 26.01.2025 via Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten, kommt nun mit 'Neversleep, feat. Myke Terry' eine weitere Auskopplung des neuen Werkes.







"The Weight Of Sound"  Trackliste:





01-Everblack, feat. David Simonich

02-BlüdGod, feat. Taylor Barber

03-Neversleep, feat. Myke Terry

04-King Down

05-The Undertow, feat. Karl Schubach

06-The Weight Of Sound

07-Crossing Nails

08-Dystopia. feat. Jesse Leach

09-Sinner

10-Don't Breathe

11-Coma Wave







CRYSTAL LAKE  Neversleep (feat. Myke Terry) (VISUALIZER)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaQaRvKBcNs

Quelle: Century Media Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crystal lake the weight of sound neversleep