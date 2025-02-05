CRYPTOSIS mit weiterem Video
Via Century Media hat CRYPTOSIS ein weiteres Video aus dem, für den 07.03.2025 angekündigten, Album "Celestial Death" bei Youtube online gestellt. Nach den Auskopplungen 'Faceless Matter' und 'Reign of Infinite' kommt nun 'Static Horizon' auf die Bildschirme.
Eine Übersicht über die Streaminganbieter und die Shops, in denen die Scheibe bestellt werden kann, ginbt es bei link.to .
"Celestial Death"
1 Prologue - Awakening
2 Faceless Matter
3 Static Horizon
4 The Silent Call
5 Ascending
6 Motionless Balance
7 Reign of Infinite
8 Absent Presence
9 In Between Realities
10 Cryptosphere
11 Coda - Wander into the Light
CRYPTOSIS - Static Horizon (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QJeq5o7HcU
