CRIMSON SHADOWS mit neuem Album

Die kanadischen Power-Melodic-Death-Metaller CRIMSON SHADOWS werden im Juli 2025 ihr nächstes Album "Whispers of War" veröffentlichen. Fans des Powerplay werden dem Tag euphorisch entgegenfiebern, denn CRIMSON SHADOWS hat sich in dem Bereich mittlerweile einen Namen gemacht, der mehr als nur eine Randnotiz ist.







"Whispers of War" Trackliste:





01-Dawn Of An Age

02-Guardians

03-Defenders Of The Crown

04-Whispers Of War

05-The Legacy Of Steel

06-Battle Hard 2; Battle Harder

07-Secrets Of Our Time

08-Embrace The Fire

09-Rise Of The Fallen





WHISPERS OF WAR (OFFICIAL VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgCcFFsBuzE

Quelle: CRIMSON SHADOWS Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crimson shadows whispers of war