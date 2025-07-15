CRIMSON SHADOWS mit neuem Album
Die kanadischen Power-Melodic-Death-Metaller CRIMSON SHADOWS werden im Juli 2025 ihr nächstes Album "Whispers of War" veröffentlichen. Fans des Powerplay werden dem Tag euphorisch entgegenfiebern, denn CRIMSON SHADOWS hat sich in dem Bereich mittlerweile einen Namen gemacht, der mehr als nur eine Randnotiz ist.
"Whispers of War" Trackliste:
01-Dawn Of An Age
02-Guardians
03-Defenders Of The Crown
04-Whispers Of War
05-The Legacy Of Steel
06-Battle Hard 2; Battle Harder
07-Secrets Of Our Time
08-Embrace The Fire
09-Rise Of The Fallen
WHISPERS OF WAR (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgCcFFsBuzE
