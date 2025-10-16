CONSEQUENCE OF ENERGY: Neue EP

Die chilenische Rockband CONSEQUENCE OF ENERGY wird am 17.10.2025 eine neue EP mit dem Titel "Stairway To 11" veröffentlichen. Die EP erscheint via Los Lobos Records / Awal.

Für Anfang des kommenden Jahres ist das Debütalbum angekündigt worden. Genaueres dazu ist jedoch noch nicht bekannt.



Die EP wurde von Garth Richardson (u.a. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, ALICE COOPER) produziert. Das Mastering übernahm Howie Weinberg (u.a. NIRVANA, METALLICA).



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Searching for Light

2. Gaia

3. Freedom

4. Into The Void

5. We Are One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaGVM3IPkyE

Quelle: Starkult Promotion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: consequence of energy stairway to 11 ep debuetalbum los lobos records awal garth richardson howie weinberg