CONNIPTION stellt Album online

Mit dem neuen Thrash-Metal-Album "The Theatre of Invention" meldet sich CONNIPTION aus den USA zurück und stellt dieses bei allen gängigen Streamingdiensten (z.B. Spotify) online.

Nach "Relentless Tides", welches 2026 veröffentlicht wurde, kommt nun 9 Jahre später die nächste Thrash-Metal-Welle der Band.

Die vierer Combo aus Milwaukee bringt mit dem neuen Silberling das fünte Album, in Eigenregie, heraus.



"The Theatre of Invention"

1 On the Horizon Dreamed

2 Set It Alight

3 Valley of the Void

4 The Theatre of Invention

5 Turn the Knife

6 Sweet Vengeance

7 Goddess Divine

8 There's No Going

9 Forever War

10 Death's Overture

11 What the Moon Brings

12 Reap the Whirlwind