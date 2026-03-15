CNOC AN TURSA mit drittem Album
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Die schottischen Black/Folk-Metaller von CNOC AN TURSA werden am 24.04.2026 ihr drittes Studioalbum "A Cry for the Slain", via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, veröffentlichen. Nach dem Debüt "The Giants of Auld" (2013) und "The Forty Five" (2017) ist es recht ruhig um die Band aus Falkirk geworden. Welchen Weg sie nun einschlagen zeigt der Appetizer 'Cailleach And The Guardians Of The Seven Stones' auf YouTube.
"A Cry for the Slain" Trackliste:
01. Na Fir Ghorma
02. The Caoineag
03. Cailleach And The Guardians Of The Seven Stones
04. Baobhan
05. Am Fear Liath Mòr
06. Alba In My Heart
07. Address To The Devil
08. The Nine Maidens Of Dundee
Cnoc An Tursa - Cailleach and The Guardians of The Seven Stones (Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6TdgZmrRT0
- Quelle:
- CNOC AN TURSA Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- cnoc an tursa a cry for the slain cailleach and the guardians of the seven stones folk metal black metal
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