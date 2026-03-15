CNOC AN TURSA mit drittem Album

Die schottischen Black/Folk-Metaller von CNOC AN TURSA werden am 24.04.2026 ihr drittes Studioalbum "A Cry for the Slain", via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, veröffentlichen. Nach dem Debüt "The Giants of Auld" (2013) und "The Forty Five" (2017) ist es recht ruhig um die Band aus Falkirk geworden. Welchen Weg sie nun einschlagen zeigt der Appetizer 'Cailleach And The Guardians Of The Seven Stones' auf YouTube.







"A Cry for the Slain" Trackliste:





01. Na Fir Ghorma

02. The Caoineag

03. Cailleach And The Guardians Of The Seven Stones

04. Baobhan

05. Am Fear Liath Mòr

06. Alba In My Heart

07. Address To The Devil

08. The Nine Maidens Of Dundee





Cnoc An Tursa - Cailleach and The Guardians of The Seven Stones (Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6TdgZmrRT0

Quelle: CNOC AN TURSA Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: cnoc an tursa a cry for the slain cailleach and the guardians of the seven stones folk metal black metal