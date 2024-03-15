CHUNKED: EP angekündigt

Die US-amerikanische Death-Metal-Gruppe CHUNKED kündigt für den 15. März (digital) bzw. 3. Mai (CD und MC) ihre neue EP "Inhaling The Infestation" an und gibt die Trackliste bekannt:



1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)

2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)

3. Concrete Veins (1:44)

4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)

5. Putridity (2:53)

6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)

Spieldauer: 18:16



Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: chunked inhaling the infestation