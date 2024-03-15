CHUNKED: EP angekündigt
15.03.2024 | 22:36
Die US-amerikanische Death-Metal-Gruppe CHUNKED kündigt für den 15. März (digital) bzw. 3. Mai (CD und MC) ihre neue EP "Inhaling The Infestation" an und gibt die Trackliste bekannt:
1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)
2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)
3. Concrete Veins (1:44)
4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)
5. Putridity (2:53)
6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)
Spieldauer: 18:16
