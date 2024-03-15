CAPSTAN: Neuer Song 'Empire' am Start
Die in Florida beheimatete Hardcore-Band CAPSTAN hat einen neuen Song mit den Namen 'Empire' veröffentlicht. Er ist ein weiterer Vorgschmack auf das neue Album "The Mosaic", welches am 24.05.2024 via Fearless Records erscheinen wird.
Sänger Mabry sagt zum dritten Longplayer: "The lyrics confess guilt regarding privilege, its cost, and mass complicity in atrocities committed in the name of western imperialism. Recognizing the global scope of violence, poverty, and inequality, and acknowledging that the system is decidedly and irreparably broken is imperative to the possibility of progress".
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
I. Revolve
Misery Scene
Final Words
Undertow
An Open Letter
Hailey
Bloom
Empire
What You Want
II. Revise
Dwell
Arrows
Compendium
Bête Noire
Moloch
What Can I Say
Heart To Heart
III. The Mosaic
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
