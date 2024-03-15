CAPSTAN: Neuer Song 'Empire' am Start

Die in Florida beheimatete Hardcore-Band CAPSTAN hat einen neuen Song mit den Namen 'Empire' veröffentlicht. Er ist ein weiterer Vorgschmack auf das neue Album "The Mosaic", welches am 24.05.2024 via Fearless Records erscheinen wird.



Sänger Mabry sagt zum dritten Longplayer: "The lyrics confess guilt regarding privilege, its cost, and mass complicity in atrocities committed in the name of western imperialism. Recognizing the global scope of violence, poverty, and inequality, and acknowledging that the system is decidedly and irreparably broken is imperative to the possibility of progress".



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

I. Revolve

Misery Scene

Final Words

Undertow

An Open Letter

Hailey

Bloom

Empire

What You Want

II. Revise

Dwell

Arrows

Compendium

Bête Noire

Moloch

What Can I Say

Heart To Heart

III. The Mosaic

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Quelle: Kinda PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: capstan the mosaic empire neues album fearless records