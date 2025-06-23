CASTRATOR mit zweitem Album
Die New Yorker Death-Metaller CASTRATOR haben ein weiteres Album angekündigt, welches via Dark Descent Records, am 15.08.2025 veröffentlicht werden wird. Der Langspieler "Coronation of the Grotesque" kommt drei Jahre nach dem Debüt "Defiled in Oblivion" und wurde in mehreren Studios der amerikanischen Death-Metal-Szene aufgenommen. Mit 'Covenant Of Deceit' gibt es einen Appetizer auf das neue Werk.
"Coronation of the Grotesque" Trackliste:
01-Fragments Of Defiance
02-I Am Eunuch
03-Covenant Of Deceit
04-Mortem Opeterie
05-Remnants Of Chaos
06-Deviant Miscreant
07-Psalm Of The Beguiled
08-Blood Bind's Curse
09-Discordant Rumination
10-Metal Command
Covenant of Deceit Official Video (Dark Descent Records 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfih-aAsgVs
