CASTRATOR mit zweitem Album

Die New Yorker Death-Metaller CASTRATOR haben ein weiteres Album angekündigt, welches via Dark Descent Records, am 15.08.2025 veröffentlicht werden wird. Der Langspieler "Coronation of the Grotesque" kommt drei Jahre nach dem Debüt "Defiled in Oblivion" und wurde in mehreren Studios der amerikanischen Death-Metal-Szene aufgenommen. Mit 'Covenant Of Deceit' gibt es einen Appetizer auf das neue Werk.





"Coronation of the Grotesque" Trackliste:





01-Fragments Of Defiance

02-I Am Eunuch

03-Covenant Of Deceit

04-Mortem Opeterie

05-Remnants Of Chaos

06-Deviant Miscreant

07-Psalm Of The Beguiled

08-Blood Bind's Curse

09-Discordant Rumination

10-Metal Command





Covenant of Deceit Official Video (Dark Descent Records 2025)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfih-aAsgVs

Quelle: Dark Descent Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: castrator coronation of the grotesque covenant of deceit