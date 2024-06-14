CASTLE: Video zum Song '100 Eyes' veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
Das in San Francisco ansässige Heavy-Doom-Metal-Trio CASTLE hat heute ein Video zum Song '100 Eyes' veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom kommenden Album "Evil Remains". Das sechste Album wird am 06.09.2024 via Hammerheart Records erscheinen.
Sängerin Liz Blackwell sagt zur Veröffentlichung: "We're excited to be making and sharing music again. Our first release from the new album is a message and a reminder to eliminate the distractions that prevent oneself from being the master of your own mind. Our latest video pulled our artistic community together to film a visual representation of self-discovery and empowerment."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave
Das Album kann sowohl im Labelshop als auch über die Bandhomepage vorbestellt werden.
Live ist die Band denächst zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:
09.9 DE Bamberg - Live Club
10.9 DE Karlsruhe - Kohi
11.9 DE Freiburg - Slow Club
12/9 DE Marburg - Knubbel
13.9 DE Weikersheim - lub W71
14.9 DE Leipzig - Black Label
15.9 DE Munich - Backstage
17.9 DE Dusseldorf - Pitcher
18.9 DE Hamburg - Logo
19.9 NO Oslo - Vaterland
20.9 SE Gothenburg - The Abyss
21.9 SE Malmo - Plan B
22.9 DK Copenhagen - Råhuset
23.9 DE Berlin - Reset
24.9 CZ Prague - Modrá Vopice
25.9 AU Vienna - Viper Room
26.9 SI Ljubljana - Channel Zero
27.9 IT T.B.A.
28.9 CH Basel - Hirscheneck
30.9 DE Aachen - Wild Rover
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- castle evil remains 100 eyes neues album videopremiere hammerheart records liz blackwell europatour
0 Kommentare