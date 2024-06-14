CASTLE: Video zum Song '100 Eyes' veröffentlicht

Das in San Francisco ansässige Heavy-Doom-Metal-Trio CASTLE hat heute ein Video zum Song '100 Eyes' veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom kommenden Album "Evil Remains". Das sechste Album wird am 06.09.2024 via Hammerheart Records erscheinen.



Sängerin Liz Blackwell sagt zur Veröffentlichung: "We're excited to be making and sharing music again. Our first release from the new album is a message and a reminder to eliminate the distractions that prevent oneself from being the master of your own mind. Our latest video pulled our artistic community together to film a visual representation of self-discovery and empowerment."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Queen of Death

2. Nosferatu Nights

3. Deja Voodoo

4. Evil Remains

5. Black Spell

6. 100 Eyes

7. She

8. Cold Grave



Das Album kann sowohl im Labelshop als auch über die Bandhomepage vorbestellt werden.



Live ist die Band denächst zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:

09.9 DE Bamberg - Live Club

10.9 DE Karlsruhe - Kohi

11.9 DE Freiburg - Slow Club

12/9 DE Marburg - Knubbel

13.9 DE Weikersheim - lub W71

14.9 DE Leipzig - Black Label

15.9 DE Munich - Backstage

17.9 DE Dusseldorf - Pitcher

18.9 DE Hamburg - Logo

19.9 NO Oslo - Vaterland

20.9 SE Gothenburg - The Abyss

21.9 SE Malmo - Plan B

22.9 DK Copenhagen - Råhuset

23.9 DE Berlin - Reset

24.9 CZ Prague - Modrá Vopice

25.9 AU Vienna - Viper Room

26.9 SI Ljubljana - Channel Zero

27.9 IT T.B.A.

28.9 CH Basel - Hirscheneck

30.9 DE Aachen - Wild Rover



