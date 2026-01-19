Blue Moon Festival 2026: Neue Bands bestätigt
19.01.2026 | 16:26
Vom 31.07.2026 bis zum 02.08.2026 wird wie berichtet, im Cottbuser Strombadgelände das nächste Blue Moon Festival stattfinden. Dahingehend ein weiteres Argument zum Dahingehen sind die nun bestätigten weiteren Bands. Das Line Up liest sich jetzt dahingehend so:
Fu Manchu
Kylesa
1000mods
Wolves in the Throne Room
Dead Meadow
Mephistofeles
Sons of Arrakis
Green Milk From The Planet Orange
Skyjoggers
Zerre
The Tazers
Cursed to Occult
Narbo Dacal
Acid Sitter
From Yuggoth
