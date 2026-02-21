"BOOKWOOD"-Festival mit dritter Bandwelle
21.02.2026 | 10:08
Die Metal Foundation Südharz, hat die dritte Bandwelle für das "BOOKWOOD"-Festival bekannt gegeben.
Neu dazu gekommen sind:
CALLING CHARISMA
PROPHETS OF THE RISING DEAD
BURNING MISERY
VIREPTIC
Tickets gibt es auf deinetickets.de
