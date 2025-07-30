BONGINATOR: Zeit für 'ne Pizza
Testimony Records hat die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums "Retrodeath" der amerikanischen Death Metal-Maniacs BONGINATOR bekannt gegeben, das am 24. Oktober 2025 in allen Formaten erscheinen wird.
Die zweite Single 'Pizza Time (ft. Belushi Speed Ball)' wurde nun mit einem Lyric-Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJxV17crtkw
"Retrodeath" Album Tracklist:
01. Sequence Initiation (Intro)
02. All We Really Are Is Livestock
03. All Cops Are Biomechs
04. Pizza Time (ft. Belushi Speed Ball)
05. The Fog Interlude
06. The Fog
07. Short Ass Bus (ft. Big Ass Truck and Ignominious)
08. Lunk Alarm
09. Intruder Organism Interlude
10. Intruder Organism (ft. Fulci)
11. Who Let the "Things" (1989) Out
12. Outro (ft. Tim Capello)
Line-up:
Erik Thorstenn - Guitar, Vocals
Ben Cummings - Guitar
Jack "Ingoff" Shanahan - Bass
Joseph McNamara - Drums
