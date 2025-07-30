BONGINATOR: Zeit für 'ne Pizza

Testimony Records hat die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums "Retrodeath" der amerikanischen Death Metal-Maniacs BONGINATOR bekannt gegeben, das am 24. Oktober 2025 in allen Formaten erscheinen wird.

Die zweite Single 'Pizza Time (ft. Belushi Speed Ball)' wurde nun mit einem Lyric-Video veröffentlicht:

Pizza Time (ft. Belushi Speed Ball)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJxV17crtkw

"Retrodeath" Album Tracklist:

01. Sequence Initiation (Intro)

02. All We Really Are Is Livestock

03. All Cops Are Biomechs

04. Pizza Time (ft. Belushi Speed Ball)

05. The Fog Interlude

06. The Fog

07. Short Ass Bus (ft. Big Ass Truck and Ignominious)

08. Lunk Alarm

09. Intruder Organism Interlude

10. Intruder Organism (ft. Fulci)

11. Who Let the "Things" (1989) Out

12. Outro (ft. Tim Capello)

Line-up:

Erik Thorstenn - Guitar, Vocals

Ben Cummings - Guitar

Jack "Ingoff" Shanahan - Bass

Joseph McNamara - Drums