BLUES PILLS: Neues Live Album am Start
Die schwedische Rock'n'Roll-Band BLUES PILLS hat am 27.02.2026 eine Live-Version ihres vierten Studioalbums "Birthday" herausgebracht. Neben der Veröffentlichung über Streaming-Plattformen wird "Birthday Live" zudem auch exklusiv bei der kommenden Europa-Tour als rote Vinyl-Edition, limitiert auf 500 Exemplaren, erhältlich sein.
Die Band sagt dazu: "Writing music and working in the studio is one thing, but playing our songs live, feeling them come alive in that beautiful, raw connection with the crowd is something else entirely. Thats where we truly feel the love for music we all share. Seeing how the songs resonate and watching the emotions unfold night after night reminds us why we do this.
Were beyond ready to hit the road again this spring together with DEWOLFF, and were excited to release the live version of Birthday."
Das sind die Termine:
27.03.2026 (DE) Hamburg, Fabrik
28.03.2026 (DE) Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln
29.03.2026 (DE) München, Backstage Werk
31.03.2026 (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp
04.04.2026 (DE) Saarbrücken, Garage
05.04.2026 (DE) Köln, Kantine Kulturbetriebe GmbH
07.04.2026 (CH) Pratteln, Z7
09.04.2026 (DE) Memmingen, Kaminwerk
10.04.2026 (AT) Wien, WUK
11.04.2026 (DE) Stuttgart, im Witzemann
Auf der Bandhomepage sind sowohl die Tickets auch als das Live-Album erhältlich.
