BLUES PILLS: Neues Live Album am Start

Die schwedische Rock'n'Roll-Band BLUES PILLS hat am 27.02.2026 eine Live-Version ihres vierten Studioalbums "Birthday" herausgebracht. Neben der Veröffentlichung über Streaming-Plattformen wird "Birthday Live" zudem auch exklusiv bei der kommenden Europa-Tour als rote Vinyl-Edition, limitiert auf 500 Exemplaren, erhältlich sein.



Die Band sagt dazu: "Writing music and working in the studio is one thing, but playing our songs live, feeling them come alive in that beautiful, raw connection with the crowd is something else entirely. Thats where we truly feel the love for music we all share. Seeing how the songs resonate and watching the emotions unfold night after night reminds us why we do this.



Were beyond ready to hit the road again this spring together with DEWOLFF, and were excited to release the live version of Birthday."



Das sind die Termine:

27.03.2026  (DE) Hamburg, Fabrik

28.03.2026  (DE) Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln

29.03.2026  (DE) München, Backstage Werk

31.03.2026  (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp

04.04.2026  (DE) Saarbrücken, Garage

05.04.2026  (DE) Köln, Kantine Kulturbetriebe GmbH

07.04.2026  (CH) Pratteln, Z7

09.04.2026  (DE) Memmingen, Kaminwerk

10.04.2026  (AT) Wien, WUK

11.04.2026  (DE) Stuttgart, im Witzemann



Auf der Bandhomepage sind sowohl die Tickets auch als das Live-Album erhältlich.

