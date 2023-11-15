BLOOM: Neues Album

Die australische Metalcore-Band BLOOM wird am 15.02.2024 ein neues Album mit dem Namen "Maybe In Another Life" veröffentlichen. Das Werk wird beim neuen Label Pure Noise Records erscheinen.



Der gleichnamige Titeltrack 'Maybe In Another Life' ist bereits als Vorgschmack herausgebracht worden.



Die Band sagt dazu: "The song speaks to the characters anxieties and their methods of distracting through fantasy." says the band. "The lyrics contrast the experience of a sordid existence and the indulgence of what could have been. The song touches on a desire to lament on the harshness of reality. Lost in the fantasy of being anyone but me. The listener is left with a sense of longing at the climactic moments of the song with soaring, symphonic instrumentation that fuels the words Let me start again, Ill make it count this time. Can I start over? Maybe in another life."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. An Entry

2. Maybe In Another Life

3. Siren Song

4. Bound To Your Whispers

5. Carve Yourself Into My Lungs

6. You & I

7. Fragments Of A Dream

8. Laughing Stock

9. An Exit

10. Through The Threshold, Beyond The Bend



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

