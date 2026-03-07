BLOODY VALKYRIA kündigt neues Album an
Mit "Requiem: Reveries of the Dying" schlägt BLOODY VALKYRIA das dritte Kapitel der Bandgeschichte auf und präsentiert am 03.04.2026 sein neues Album. An ihrer Seite sind Northern Silence Productions und der Track 'Always' ist vorab schon auf YouTube online.
"Requiem: Reveries of the Dying" Trackliste:
01. Symphony of Silence
02. Life's Worth
03. Always
04. Mending Through Suffering
05. When Everything Feels Like Nothing
06. Longing
07. My Beloved North
Bloody Valkyria - Always (New Track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBzS98V_Tx4=RDSBzS98V_Tx4&start_radio=1
