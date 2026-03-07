BLOODY VALKYRIA kündigt neues Album an

Mit "Requiem: Reveries of the Dying" schlägt BLOODY VALKYRIA das dritte Kapitel der Bandgeschichte auf und präsentiert am 03.04.2026 sein neues Album. An ihrer Seite sind Northern Silence Productions und der Track 'Always' ist vorab schon auf YouTube online.







"Requiem: Reveries of the Dying" Trackliste:





01. Symphony of Silence

02. Life's Worth

03. Always

04. Mending Through Suffering

05. When Everything Feels Like Nothing

06. Longing

07. My Beloved North



Bloody Valkyria - Always (New Track)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBzS98V_Tx4=RDSBzS98V_Tx4&start_radio=1

