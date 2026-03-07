FORLORN CITADEL mit neuem Album und Vorabsingle
Kommentieren
07.03.2026 | 16:17
Mastermind Solace holt zum nächsten Schlag aus und wird, mit dem Projekt FORLORN CITADEL, am 03.04.2026 das neue Album "An Oath Undone" veröffentlichen. Die Single 'Ironclad' ist bereits vorab online.
Mastermind Solace holt zum nächsten Schlag aus und wird, mit dem Projekt FORLORN CITADEL, am 03.04.2026 das neue Album "An Oath Undone" veröffentlichen. Die Single 'Ironclad' ist bereits vorab online.
"An Oath Undone" Trackliste:
01. Ironclad
02. Ascend into the Mist
03. The Return
04. Torchlit Granite Leads the Way
05. Rusted Steel (An Oath Undone)
Forlorn Citadel - Ironclad (New Track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TvCOgmyDm4
- Quelle:
- Black Metal Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- forlorn citadel an oath undone ironclad
0 Kommentare