FORLORN CITADEL mit neuem Album und Vorabsingle

Mastermind Solace holt zum nächsten Schlag aus und wird, mit dem Projekt FORLORN CITADEL, am 03.04.2026 das neue Album "An Oath Undone" veröffentlichen. Die Single 'Ironclad' ist bereits vorab online.





"An Oath Undone" Trackliste:





01. Ironclad

02. Ascend into the Mist

03. The Return

04. Torchlit Granite Leads the Way

05. Rusted Steel (An Oath Undone)



Forlorn Citadel - Ironclad (New Track)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TvCOgmyDm4

Quelle: Black Metal Promotion Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: forlorn citadel an oath undone ironclad