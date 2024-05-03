BLOODORN sagt: Gott wird nicht kommen
Wie die Band das meint, könnt ihr im neuesten Videoclip 'God Won't Come' sehen, der dritten Auskopplung vom Debütalbum. "Let The Fury Rise" von BLOODORN wird am 24. Mai 2024 via Reaper Entertainment veröffentlicht.
Trackliste von "Let The Fury Rise":
01. Overture XIS
02. Fear The Coming Wave
03. Under The Secret Sign
04. Rise Up Again
05. Tonight We Fight!
06. God Won't Come
07. Forging The Future
08. Let The Fury Rise
09. Six Wounded Wolves
10. Bloodorn
11. Square Hammer (GHOST Cover)
God Won't Come
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07kGYdROHq8
