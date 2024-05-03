BLOODORN sagt: Gott wird nicht kommen

Wie die Band das meint, könnt ihr im neuesten Videoclip 'God Won't Come' sehen, der dritten Auskopplung vom Debütalbum. "Let The Fury Rise" von BLOODORN wird am 24. Mai 2024 via Reaper Entertainment veröffentlicht.



Trackliste von "Let The Fury Rise":



01. Overture XIS

02. Fear The Coming Wave

03. Under The Secret Sign

04. Rise Up Again

05. Tonight We Fight!

06. God Won't Come

07. Forging The Future

08. Let The Fury Rise

09. Six Wounded Wolves

10. Bloodorn

11. Square Hammer (GHOST Cover)



God Won't Come







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07kGYdROHq8

Quelle: Reaper Entertainmen Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: bloodorn let the fury rise god wont come