BLACKWATER DROWNING kündigt neues Album an

Die US-Amerikanische Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore Band BLACKWATER DROWNING hatfür den 27.02.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Obscure Sorrows" angekündigt. Mit dem Track 'The 6th Omen' gibt es einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk.







"Obscure Sorrows" Trackliste:





01. The 6th Omen

02. Devour

03. Eye Of The Storm

04. Incubus

05. Heir Of The Witch

06. Washed Out Washed Away

07. Where Mean Fear To Tread

08. Death By 1000 Cuts

09. Teeth And Claws

10. Chain Of Ages





Blackwater Drowning - The Sixth Omen







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUiCHZAIymQ=RDJUiCHZAIymQ&start_radio=1

