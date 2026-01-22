BLACKWATER DROWNING kündigt neues Album an
Die US-Amerikanische Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore Band BLACKWATER DROWNING hatfür den 27.02.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Obscure Sorrows" angekündigt. Mit dem Track 'The 6th Omen' gibt es einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk.
"Obscure Sorrows" Trackliste:
01. The 6th Omen
02. Devour
03. Eye Of The Storm
04. Incubus
05. Heir Of The Witch
06. Washed Out Washed Away
07. Where Mean Fear To Tread
08. Death By 1000 Cuts
09. Teeth And Claws
10. Chain Of Ages
Blackwater Drowning - The Sixth Omen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUiCHZAIymQ=RDJUiCHZAIymQ&start_radio=1
BLACKWATER DROWNING Facebook
Norman Wernicke
blackwater drowning the 6th omen obscure sorrows
