BLACKBRAID zum Dritten

Mastermind und Solokünstler Sgah'gahsowáh, aus New York, wird mit BLACKBRAID am 08.08.2025 das dritte Studioalbum "Blackbraid III" veröffentlichen. Die neue Atmospheric-Black-Metal-Scheibe wird wieder thematisch das stets wiederkehrende Thema der Natives behandeln und deren Mythologie in düsteres Licht rücken.

Mit 'Wardrums At Dawn On The Day Of My Death' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf die neue Platte.





"Blackbraid III" Trackliste:





01-Dusk (Eulogy)

02-Wardrums At Dawn On The Day Of My Death

03-The Dying Breath Of A Sacred Stag

04-The Earth Is Weeping

05-God Of Black Blood

06-Traversing The Forest Of Eternal Dusk

07-Tears Of The Dawn

08-Like Wind Through The Reeds Making Waves Like Water

09-And He Became The Burning Stars

10-Fleshbound





Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of my Death (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoRdJ3ktGQw

