BLACKBRAID zum Dritten
Mastermind und Solokünstler Sgah'gahsowáh, aus New York, wird mit BLACKBRAID am 08.08.2025 das dritte Studioalbum "Blackbraid III" veröffentlichen. Die neue Atmospheric-Black-Metal-Scheibe wird wieder thematisch das stets wiederkehrende Thema der Natives behandeln und deren Mythologie in düsteres Licht rücken.
Mit 'Wardrums At Dawn On The Day Of My Death' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf die neue Platte.
"Blackbraid III" Trackliste:
01-Dusk (Eulogy)
02-Wardrums At Dawn On The Day Of My Death
03-The Dying Breath Of A Sacred Stag
04-The Earth Is Weeping
05-God Of Black Blood
06-Traversing The Forest Of Eternal Dusk
07-Tears Of The Dawn
08-Like Wind Through The Reeds Making Waves Like Water
09-And He Became The Burning Stars
10-Fleshbound
Wardrums at Dawn on the Day of my Death (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoRdJ3ktGQw
- Quelle:
- BLACKBRAID Instagram
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- blackbraid blackbraid iii wardrums at dawn on the day of my death
