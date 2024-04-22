BINARY CREED: Neues Album im Mai

Für den 10. Mai kündigt die Metalband BINARY CREED aus Schweden ihr nächstes Album "Leash Of Noise" an und gibt Cover und Trackliste bekannt:



01 The Journey

02 The Punisher

03 Leash Of Noise

04 Cries for the Children

05 My Tempest

06 Traveller

07 Bones

08 Fly With Me

09 Price of Progress



Quelle: BINARY CREED Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: binary creed leash of noise