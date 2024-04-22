BINARY CREED: Neues Album im Mai
22.04.2024 | 22:55
Für den 10. Mai kündigt die Metalband BINARY CREED aus Schweden ihr nächstes Album "Leash Of Noise" an und gibt Cover und Trackliste bekannt:
01 The Journey
02 The Punisher
03 Leash Of Noise
04 Cries for the Children
05 My Tempest
06 Traveller
07 Bones
08 Fly With Me
09 Price of Progress
- Quelle:
- BINARY CREED
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- binary creed leash of noise
