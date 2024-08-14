BEWITCHER mit nächstem Video
Am 27. September 2024 erscheint über Century Media das Album "Spell Shock" von BEWITCHER. Mit 'Dystopic Demonolatry' gibt es eine weitere Single mit Video.
"Spell Shock" Trackliste:
01. Starfire Maelstrom
02. Lavish Desecration
03. Spell Shock
04. Out Against The Law
05. Dystopic Demonolatry
06. Seasons Of Foul Harvest
07. We Die In Dust
08. The Harem Conspiracy
09. Pagan Shadows
10. Ride Of The Ironfox
Dystopic Demonolatry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKWqsZCIsls
