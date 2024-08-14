BEWITCHER mit nächstem Video

Am 27. September 2024 erscheint über Century Media das Album "Spell Shock" von BEWITCHER. Mit 'Dystopic Demonolatry' gibt es eine weitere Single mit Video.



"Spell Shock" Trackliste:



01. Starfire Maelstrom

02. Lavish Desecration

03. Spell Shock

04. Out Against The Law

05. Dystopic Demonolatry

06. Seasons Of Foul Harvest

07. We Die In Dust

08. The Harem Conspiracy

09. Pagan Shadows

10. Ride Of The Ironfox



Dystopic Demonolatry







