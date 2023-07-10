Ambre Vourvahis von XANDRIA mit einem Singthrough-Video
10.07.2023 | 22:40
Vom Album "The Wonders Still Awaiting", das am 3. Februar 2023 über Napalm Records veröffentlicht wurde, gibt es jetzt den Titel 'Illusion Is Their Name' als Singthrough Video.
Illusion Is Their Name (Singthrough-Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNrYpoAUksY
