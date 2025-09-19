A KILLER'S CONFESSION mit neuer Single
Passend zum neuen Album "Victim 2" haben die Modern-Metaller A KILLER'S CONFESSION eine neue Single veröffentlicht. 'Hopeless Gray' heißt die Auskopplung aus dem aktuellen Langspieler und ist auch visuell, auf YouTube, in Szene gesetzt.
"Victim 2" Trackliste:
01. Hopeless Gray
02. In Case Of Emergency
03. Hollow
04. Facts
05. Heart Shaped Box
06. Headstone
07. Baptized By The Fire
08. Darkside
09. The Suffering
10. Endless Silence
11. Hand of God
Hopeless Gray (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKh37Qo2CCU&list=RDkKh37Qo2CCU&start_radio=1
A KILLER'S CONFESSION YouTube
Norman Wernicke
a killers confession hopeless gray victim 2
