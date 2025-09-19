A KILLER'S CONFESSION mit neuer Single

Passend zum neuen Album "Victim 2" haben die Modern-Metaller A KILLER'S CONFESSION eine neue Single veröffentlicht. 'Hopeless Gray' heißt die Auskopplung aus dem aktuellen Langspieler und ist auch visuell, auf YouTube, in Szene gesetzt.







"Victim 2" Trackliste:





01. Hopeless Gray

02. In Case Of Emergency

03. Hollow

04. Facts

05. Heart Shaped Box

06. Headstone

07. Baptized By The Fire

08. Darkside

09. The Suffering

10. Endless Silence

11. Hand of God







Hopeless Gray (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKh37Qo2CCU&list=RDkKh37Qo2CCU&start_radio=1

Quelle: A KILLER'S CONFESSION YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: a killers confession hopeless gray victim 2