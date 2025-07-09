AZURE EMOTE blutet mit dem Mond

Die US-amerikanischen Avantgarde Death-Metaller AZURE EMOTE haben die letzte Single 'Bleed With The Moon' aus ihrem neuen Album "Cryptic Aura" veröffentlicht, das am 25. Juli 2025 via Testimony Records auf CD, LP und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.

Bleed With The Moon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xa0MLONYqw