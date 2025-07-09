AZURE EMOTE blutet mit dem Mond
Kommentieren
Die US-amerikanischen Avantgarde Death-Metaller AZURE EMOTE haben die letzte Single 'Bleed With The Moon' aus ihrem neuen Album "Cryptic Aura" veröffentlicht, das am 25. Juli 2025 via Testimony Records auf CD, LP und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.
Bleed With The Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xa0MLONYqw
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- azure emote cryptic aura bleed with the moon testimony records andy la rocque
0 Kommentare