Neue Musik von YEAR OF THE GOAT

Die schwedische Okkult-Rockband YEAR OF THE GOAT kündigt ihr neues Album "Trivia Goddess" an und stellt in diesem Zusammenhang das neue Musikvideo zum Song 'Alucarda' online. Die Platte erscheint am 12. September 2025 via Napalm Records.

Viel Spaß beim Reinlauschen.

"Trivia Goddess" Trackliste:



1. The Power Of Eve

2. Trivia Goddess

3. Kiss Of A Serpent

4. Mét Agwe

5. The Queen Of Zemargad

6. Alucarda

7. King Of Damnation

8. Crescent Moon

9. Witch Of The Woods

Alucarda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3FoOGp0jmc