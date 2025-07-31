ARMOURED KNIGHT: Erste Singleauskopplung

Nach einem Demo, zwei EP's und einer Compilation bringen die chilenischen Heavy Speedster ARMOURED KNIGHT via Dying Victims Productions am 7. Oktober ihr Debütalbum "The Quest For The Sacred Melody" unter die Leute.

Lauscht doch gerne vorab mal rein in den Vorab-Track 'Forgotten Grace'.

Forgotten Grace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCZLrdLx1Ws