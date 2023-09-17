APOCALYPTICA und Tipe Johnson
Kommentieren
17.09.2023 | 17:30
Auch Tipe Johnson war 2010 beim Akustik-Konzert von APOCALYPTICA in der "Sibelius Academy" in Helsinki dabei. Das Video zu 'Not Strong Enough', im Original ebenfalls vom Album "7th Symphony", könnt ihr euch hier anachauen.
Not Strong Enough, feat. Tipe Johnson (Acoustic At The Sibelius Academy)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8DTI0-WJMI
- Quelle:
- Apocalyptica
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- apocalyptica 7th symphony not strong enough feat tipe johnson acoustic at the sibelius academy
