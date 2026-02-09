AMARANTHE und die Chaos-Theorie
AMARANTHE hat die neue Single samt Music-Video 'Chaos Theory' veröffentlicht.
AMARANTHE sagt:
" 'Chaos Theory' is about embracing the unpredictability of life and finding strength in the storm. We poured everything we've got into this track it's fast, it's loud, and it's pure Amaranthe at its most electrifying!"
("In 'Chaos Theory' geht es darum, die Unvorhersehbarkeit des Lebens anzunehmen und inmitten des Sturms Stärke zu finden. Wir haben alles, was wir haben, in diesen Track gesteckt er ist schnell, er ist laut und er ist Amaranthe pur in seiner elektrisierendsten Form!")
Chaos Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80zlpkqZrgs
Die zweite Etappe der Co-Headliner-Tournee mit EPICA und CHARLOTTE WESSELS beginnt in Kürze. Hier die Termine:
06.03.26 (DE) Hamburg Inselpark Arena
07.03.26 (DE) Leipzig Haus Auensee
08.03.26 (DE) Berlin Columbiahalle
10.03.26 (DK) Copenhagen Poolen
11.03.26 (SE) Stockholm Fållan
13.03.26 (FI) Oulu Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali
14.03.26 (FI) Helsinki Black Box
15.03.26 (EE) Tallinn Helitehas
17.03.26 (PL) Warsaw Torwar
18.03.26 (AT) Vienna Gasometer
20.03.26 (HU) Budapest Barba Negra
21.03.26 (CZ) Prague Forum Karlín
22.03.26 (DE) Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- amaranthe chaos theory tour 2026 epica charlotte wessels
