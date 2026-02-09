AMARANTHE und die Chaos-Theorie

AMARANTHE hat die neue Single samt Music-Video 'Chaos Theory' veröffentlicht.



AMARANTHE sagt:

" 'Chaos Theory' is about embracing the unpredictability of life and finding strength in the storm. We poured everything we've got into this track  it's fast, it's loud, and it's pure Amaranthe at its most electrifying!"



("In 'Chaos Theory' geht es darum, die Unvorhersehbarkeit des Lebens anzunehmen und inmitten des Sturms Stärke zu finden. Wir haben alles, was wir haben, in diesen Track gesteckt  er ist schnell, er ist laut und er ist Amaranthe pur in seiner elektrisierendsten Form!")



Chaos Theory







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80zlpkqZrgs



Die zweite Etappe der Co-Headliner-Tournee mit EPICA und CHARLOTTE WESSELS beginnt in Kürze. Hier die Termine:



06.03.26 (DE) Hamburg  Inselpark Arena

07.03.26 (DE) Leipzig  Haus Auensee

08.03.26 (DE) Berlin  Columbiahalle

10.03.26 (DK) Copenhagen  Poolen

11.03.26 (SE) Stockholm  Fållan

13.03.26 (FI) Oulu  Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

14.03.26 (FI) Helsinki  Black Box

15.03.26 (EE) Tallinn  Helitehas

17.03.26 (PL) Warsaw  Torwar

18.03.26 (AT) Vienna  Gasometer

20.03.26 (HU) Budapest  Barba Negra

21.03.26 (CZ) Prague  Forum Karlín

22.03.26 (DE) Frankfurt  Jahrhunderthalle

