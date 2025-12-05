AEROSMITH und YUNGBLUD: Neues Video
05.12.2025 | 22:53
Wild Woman
Die gemeinsame EP "One More Time" von AEROSMITH und dem jungen britischen Musiker YUNGBLUD steht in Großbritannien auf Platz 1.
Heute wurde der Videoclip zu 'Wild Woman', eine Kooperation mit der Countrysängerin LAINEY WILSON, veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqMDvkLla5s
