Zweite LP von BLOODY VALKYRIA

Aus dem finnischen Tuusula meldet sich BLOODY VALKYRIA zurück und holt zum zweiten Schlag aus. Nach "Kingdom in Fire" steht das nächste Studioalbum "In Our Home, Across the Fog" in den Startlöchern und wird am 04.04.2025 veröffentlicht. Die zweite Melodic-Black-Metal-Welle wird mit Northern Silence Productions, im Rücken herausgebracht.





"In Our Home, Across the Fog" Trackliste:





01-The Fallen Leaves Tell a Story

02-Imbued with the Rune of Death

03-Tale of House Hoslow

04-From Stormveil to Liurnia

05-Radahn Festival

06-May Chaos Take the World

07-The Loyal Half-Wolf

08-Age of the Stars

