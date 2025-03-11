Zweite LP von BLOODY VALKYRIA
Aus dem finnischen Tuusula meldet sich BLOODY VALKYRIA zurück und holt zum zweiten Schlag aus. Nach "Kingdom in Fire" steht das nächste Studioalbum "In Our Home, Across the Fog" in den Startlöchern und wird am 04.04.2025 veröffentlicht. Die zweite Melodic-Black-Metal-Welle wird mit Northern Silence Productions, im Rücken herausgebracht.
"In Our Home, Across the Fog" Trackliste:
01-The Fallen Leaves Tell a Story
02-Imbued with the Rune of Death
03-Tale of House Hoslow
04-From Stormveil to Liurnia
05-Radahn Festival
06-May Chaos Take the World
07-The Loyal Half-Wolf
08-Age of the Stars
