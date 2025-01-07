WARBRINGER (US) mit Infos zum neuem Album

Die US-Thrasher WARBRINGER haben Infos zum neuem Album "Wrath And Ruin" veröffentlicht. Das Cover und die Tracklist des siebten Langspielers sind nun online. Die Platte wird via Napalm Records herausgebracht und kann derzeit bei Bandcamp vorbestellt werden. Das Releasedatum ist der 14.03.2025.



"Wrath And Ruin"



1 The Sword and the Cross

2 A Better World

3 Neuromancer

4 The Jackhammer

5 Through a Glass, Darkly

6 Strike From the Sky

7 Cage of Air

8 The Last of My Kind

9 Firepower Kills (Live)

10 The Black Hand Reaches Out (Live)

11 Crushed Beneath the Tracks (Live)

12 Living Weapon (Live)

13 Woe to the Vanquished (Live)

14 Living in a Whirlwind (Live)

15 Guitar Solo/Outer Reaches (Live)

16 Shellfire (Live)

17 Descending Blade (Live)

18 Hunter-Seeker (Live)

19 Defiance of Fate (Live)

20 Silhouettes (Live)

21 Remain Violent (Live)

22 Combat Shock (Live)

23 Total War (Live)

Quelle: WARBRINGER Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: warbringer wrath and ruin neues album 2025